2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We’ll give our all to secure three points against Ghana – Angola coach Pedro Goncalves

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Angola's coach, Pedro Goncalves, aims to achieve a full three points against Ghana in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars will welcome the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, September 5, before heading to Berkane, Morocco, to take on Niger on September 9, 2025.



In his pre-match comments, the Portuguese coach emphasized the importance of winning, stating that his team will strive to secure the vital points.