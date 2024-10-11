2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We stay positive heading into reverse fixture against Sudan – Ghana coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is optimistic as his team gears up for the second leg against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Following a disappointing goalless draw in the first leg, Addo is confident that the Black Stars can secure a win in the next match.



In their Group F encounter, Ghana controlled possession but failed to capitalize on their opportunities, resulting in only one point from the match.



This outcome means the Black Stars are still in pursuit of their first victory in the qualifying series, having faced earlier challenges against Angola and Niger.