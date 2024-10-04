You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989527

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We will prepare ourselves the possible best against Sudan - Otto Addo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has committed to ensuring that his team is thoroughly prepared for the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan.

The senior national team is scheduled to compete against the Falcons in a doubleheader during Matchdays three and four.

Following an unsatisfactory beginning to their qualifying campaign against Angola and Niger, the team is determined to achieve victories against Kwesi Appiah's squad.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment