2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We will try to get the job done against Ghana, says Sudan assistant coach Osei-Fosu

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Sudan's assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, is optimistic ahead of the upcoming match against Ghana on Thursday, October 10.



This match marks the first of two qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for this month.



During a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Osei-Fosu emphasized that Sudan will be well-prepared to compete fiercely for a victory against the Black Stars.



He stated, "Our goal is to qualify for the AFCON. While it's unfortunate that Ghana is our next opponent, we are focused on our objective. We will approach every match with determination, and we believe that the outcome will unfold as it should."