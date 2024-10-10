2025 AFCON qualifiers: All players must show leadership; not just the one with armband – Otto Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has emphasized the significance of shared leadership among his players as they gear up for the vital 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.



Mohammed Kudus will take on the role of captain for the match, scheduled for Thursday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The choice to name a new captain came after Thomas Parte's withdrawal from the squad due to health concerns.



Nonetheless, Addo insists that the responsibility of leadership should be distributed among all players, not just Kudus.