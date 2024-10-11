You are here: HomeSports2024 10 11Article 1992470

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON qualifiers: Black Stars can beat Sudan convincingly in Libya - CK Akonnor

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Stars Black Stars

Former Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor has expressed his backing for the current manager, Otto Addo, as the team encounters increasing pressure after a disappointing goalless draw with Sudan.

This outcome has considerably affected Ghana's prospects of qualifying for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

As the second leg against Sudan, now managed by former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, approaches, Akonnor has called on supporters to unite in support of the Black Stars during this difficult period.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment