2025 AFCON qualifiers: ‘I’m happy we’ve put smiles on Sudanese faces – Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah, head coach of the Sudan national football team, expressed his delight after leading Sudan to a 2-0 victory over his former side, Ghana, in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Speaking after the game, Appiah, who once managed the Black Stars, said he was happy to have brought joy to the Sudanese people with the important win.

