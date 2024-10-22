You are here: HomeSports2024 10 22Article 1997177

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON qualifiers: It’s not going well for Ghana – Lawrence Agyekum admits

Lawrence Agyekum Lawrence Agyekum

Cercle Brugge midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has acknowledged the struggles faced by Ghana in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

After a series of unsatisfactory results in their first four matches, the team is at risk of missing the tournament for the first time in two decades.

A home draw against Sudan and a 2-0 defeat in Libya have significantly harmed the Black Stars' prospects.

Currently, Ghana is positioned third in Group F, having earned only two points from four games, which puts their chances of qualification in jeopardy.

