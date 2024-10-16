2025 AFCON qualifiers: 'It’s unfortunate for Ghana’ – Kwesi Appiah after Sudan’s win over Black Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of Sudan, expressed his mixed emotions after his team’s 2-0 victory over Ghana in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.



While pleased with Sudan’s performance and the crucial win, Appiah, a former Black Stars coach, acknowledged the unfortunate outcome for Ghana, the team he once managed.



"It’s



Read full articleunfortunate for Ghana," Appiah said after the match, highlighting that despite his success with Sudan, he sympathizes with the struggles of his former team.



The defeat leaves Ghana in a precarious position in Group F, jeopardizing their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Appiah's tactical approach proved successful as Sudan capitalized on Ghana’s weaknesses, securing the win that boosts Sudan’s qualification hopes.



Despite the outcome, Appiah’s respect for Ghana’s footballing heritage was clear, and he expressed hope that the Black Stars would find a way to bounce back in their remaining qualifiers.



Appiah’s victory has been seen as a significant personal achievement, but his comments reflect his deep connection to Ghanaian football.



While Sudan celebrates the important result, Appiah’s empathy for the Black Stars has not gone unnoticed.