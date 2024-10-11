You are here: HomeSports2024 10 11Article 1992386

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2025 AFCON qualifiers: We’ve always been confident we can qualify – Ignatius Osei Fosu

Sudan's assistant coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, has conveyed strong assurance regarding his team's prospects of securing a place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

His remarks followed Sudan's goalless draw against Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday evening during the third round of the qualifiers.

This outcome positions Sudan with four points in Group F, placing them two points ahead of Ghana, who currently occupy third place and are at risk of not qualifying for AFCON for the first time in two decades.

