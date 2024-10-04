2025 AFCONQ: Otto Addo announces Black Stars squad for doubleheader against Sudan

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has revealed a 25-player roster for the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Defenders Alexander Djiku and Gideon Mensah return to the lineup after being absent from last month's qualifiers against Angola and Niger.



Additionally, FC Samartex left-back Isaac Afful has received his first call-up to the national team following his standout performances in the preliminary stages of the CAF Champions League and the current Premier League season.