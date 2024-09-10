2025 AFCONQ: Sudan suffers first defeat under Kwesi Appiah in 2-1 loss to Angola

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: ghanasportspage.com

Sudan suffered their first loss under coach Kwesi Appiah, falling 2-1 to Angola in their AFCON 2025 qualifier.



Angola took the lead through a penalty converted by Mabululu in the 51st minute, with Sudan’s Mustafa Karshoum quickly equalizing four minutes later.



However, Randy Nteka’s late strike secured Angola the win, giving them six points from two games.



The loss is a setback for Sudan, who will now face Ghana in a crucial doubleheader in October.



Ghana trails Angola by five points and Sudan by two, making the upcoming matches vital for both teams' qualification hopes.