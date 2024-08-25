You are here: HomeSports2024 08 25Article 1973426

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Ernest Nuamah likely to miss Ghana's games against Angola and Niger due to an injury

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ernest Nuamah Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah may be unavailable for the Black Stars' initial two fixtures in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next month due to an injury he sustained.

Nuamah incurred the injury during Olympique Lyon's home game against AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

He was replaced in the 18th minute

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment