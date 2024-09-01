2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: FC Basel defender Jonas Adjetey replaces injured Alexander Djiku for Angola, Niger games

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Jonas Adjetey Adjei, a defender from Basel, has been selected to take the place of the injured Alexander Djiku in Ghana's roster for the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Djiku sustained a thigh injury on Friday while playing in a league match for Fenerbahce, which led coach Otto Addo to seek a replacement for the squad.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the 20-year-old Adjei will step in for Djiku.



This marks the first time the promising defender will join the Black Stars as they gear up for important matches against Angola and Niger.