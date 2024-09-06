2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Ghana dominates possession but falls to Angola's last-minute goal (Stats)

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana faced a disappointing 1-0 loss against Angola, leaving fans frustrated as they criticized the team's lackluster performance.



The match concluded with a late goal from substitute Milson in the 90+3 minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Ghana.



Key Match Statistics:



Ball possession: Ghana controlled 57% of the ball compared to Angola’s 43%, but this did not translate into effective chances.



Big chances: Both teams created 1 big chance each, but Ghana failed to capitalize on theirs, while Angola netted theirs with Milson’s decisive goal.



Shots: Ghana registered 18 total shots, outshooting Angola’s 11, but struggled with efficiency as they failed to convert any of those attempts into goals.



Goalkeeper saves: Angola's keeper had a standout performance, making 5 crucial saves compared to Ghana’s 4, reflecting Ghana’s inability to break through Angola’s defense.



Set pieces: Ghana had 7 corner kicks, more than Angola's 3, but lacked the final touch to make them count.



Fouls and discipline: Ghana committed 19 fouls, while Angola committed 21. Both teams received 2 yellow cards each, showing a tough physical battle.