2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Ghana's Forson Amankwah set to miss Angola, Niger games due to injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian international Forson Amankwah is expected to be unavailable for the Black Stars' matches in the initial round of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The national team is scheduled to face Angola and Niger in September.



Recent reports suggest that midfielder Forson Amankwah has been chosen for the squad.



Unfortunately, he sustained an injury today, which will likely prevent him from participating in the upcoming matches.



The young midfielder played for Norwich City earlier today during their EFL Cup encounter against Crystal Palace.