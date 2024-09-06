2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Ghana sits 3rd in Group F after losing to Angola in opener

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

The Black Stars are currently in 3rd place in Group F after losing their opening match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. Ghana faced the Palancras Negras at Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday.



The first half ended without any goals, but Angola found the net in the 89th minute due to a clearance error by Abdul Mumin.



This unexpected loss leaves Ghana without any points, while Angola leads the group, tied on points with Kwesi Appiah's Sudan. Niger occupies the last position in the group.