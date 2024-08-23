2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Inaki Williams returns to Black Stars squad for Angola, Niger games

Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Inaki Williams has been named in the Black Stars squad for the initial two matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



The Athletic Bilbao forward was previously omitted from Ghana's lineup for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June



Read full articledue to a foot injury.



Despite his absence, the Black Stars achieved consecutive victories in those matches.



Following a successful foot surgery and his participation in Athletic Bilbao's La Liga opener against Getafe last weekend, Inaki has now been included in the squad for the upcoming fixtures.



The Black Stars are set to host the Palancas Negras at Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, before travelling to face Niger on September 9.



Additionally, Otto Addo has presented his squad for these two matches to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



It is also noted that no players from the Ghana Premier League have been selected for this squad.



The Black Stars are focused on securing one of the top two positions in Group F to qualify for the AFCON tournament, scheduled to be held from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.