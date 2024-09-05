2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: It always feels amazing to play in front of the fans at Baba Yara Stadium – Thomas Partey

Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's captain, Thomas Partey, has lauded the atmosphere at Baba Yara Stadium as “incredible” in anticipation of the Black Stars' opening match against Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, set for later today.



Partey acknowledged the fans' steadfast support and encouraged them to come out in large numbers as the team seeks to kick off their Group F journey with a strong showing.



“The fans have been truly remarkable,” he shared with SuperSport. “We have played most of our matches here and I believe we have won all of them; their support has been outstanding.”