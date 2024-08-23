2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Joseph Paintsil included in Black Stars squad for Angola, Niger games

Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Winger Joseph Paintsil has been recalled to the Black Stars for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next month.



The LA Galaxy forward was unable to participate in Ghana's matches against Mali and the Central African Republic during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June due to an injury.



Fortunately,



Read full articlethe former KRC Genk player has fully recovered and has been included in the squad for the initial AFCON qualifying matches against Angola and Niger.



Paintsil has been a significant contributor for LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer (MLS), netting eight goals and providing seven assists in 22 appearances.



The Black Stars are scheduled to face Palancas Negras at Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, followed by an away match against Niger on September 9.



According to Gabsfeed, coach Otto Addo has submitted the squad for these fixtures to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council.



It is noteworthy that no players from the Ghana Premier League have been selected for the squad.



Ghana aims to secure one of the top two spots in Group F to qualify for the AFCON tournament, which is set to take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.