2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Otto Addo eyeing a strong comeback against Niger

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's Black Stars are preparing for an important match against Niger in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Head coach Otto Addo is focused on leading the team to a win after their recent 1-0 defeat to Angola.



The squad held a rigorous training session yesterday at the Berkane Football Academy to finalize their preparations.



Unfortunately, the team has been reduced to 22 players due to the injury of defender Jerome Opoku from Istanbul Basaksehir, who withdrew from the lineup on Saturday.