2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Otto Addo takes full responsibility for Black Stars narrow defeat to Angola

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's coach Otto Addo has accepted full accountability for the Black Stars' narrow loss to Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The team faced a 1-0 defeat at Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, with Milson scoring in injury time.



This loss ended a remarkable 25-year unbeaten run for the Black Stars in the Ashanti Regional capital, where they hadn't lost since February 2000.



In a post-match press conference, Otto acknowledged that the team could have performed better and recognized that his substitutions came too late.