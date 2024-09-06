You are here: HomeSports2024 09 06Article 1977959

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Otto Addo takes full responsibility for Black Stars narrow defeat to Angola

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana vs Angola Ghana vs Angola

Ghana's coach Otto Addo has accepted full accountability for the Black Stars' narrow loss to Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The team faced a 1-0 defeat at Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, with Milson scoring in injury time.

This loss ended a remarkable 25-year unbeaten run for the Black Stars in the Ashanti Regional capital, where they hadn't lost since February 2000.

In a post-match press conference, Otto acknowledged that the team could have performed better and recognized that his substitutions came too late.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment