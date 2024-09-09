You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1979270

footballghana

2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: We are favourite against Niger but anything can happen - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Ghana's Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, is confident that his team is favored to secure a victory against Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The match against the Super Eagles is set to take place today at the Stade Municipal de Berkane, with a kick-off time of 16:00 GMT.

In his pre-match comments, the 45-year-old coach emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and concentration despite their favored status.

