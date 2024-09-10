You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979495

Source: footballghana

2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: We are under pressure to beat Sudan - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has acknowledged the difficulty of the upcoming match against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The 45-year-old made this statement following Ghana's 1-1 draw with Niger on Monday at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.

This result leaves the Black Stars without a victory after their initial campaign began with a 1-0 loss to Angola at Baba Yara Stadium last Thursday.

The team is set to face Kwesi Appiah's Sudan in a doubleheader during the qualifiers in October.

