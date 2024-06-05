You are here: HomeSports2024 06 05Article 1946936

2025 Africa Cup of Nations delayed by six months to start in early 2026

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, initially set for June 2025 in Morocco, will now take place in early 2026.

The decision was made due to a scheduling conflict with the 32-team Club World Cup in the U.S.

Africa will still send four teams to the Club World Cup, with many players expected to participate in both tournaments.

Morocco's plans to showcase its hosting capabilities ahead of the 2030 World Cup will be affected by this change.

