2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Baba Yara Stadium undergoing irrigation in readiness for Ghana vs Angola clash

Sports News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The playing surface at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, designated to host the Black Stars’ 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Palancas Negras, is currently undergoing irrigation as part of efforts to rejuvenate the grass.



Footage circulating on social media depicts a water truck tending to the worn pitch, which has raised alarms in anticipation of



Read full articlethe match scheduled for September 5 between Ghana and Angola.



Having recently accommodated a large event, the pitch has become a point of concern as the significant game draws near.



Esme Mends, the Club Licensing Manager of the Ghana Football Association, has voiced apprehension regarding the state of the playing surface, indicating that it is not adequately prepared for a competitive match.



“Our primary concern is the playing field, which is not in optimal condition. If any significant activity is to take place, I regret to say that Baba Yara is not equipped to host a competitive game,” he remarked to LUV FM.



“However, there is clear evidence of progress, as the National Sports Authority is diligently working on the pitch, and we are pleased with the efforts of the staff involved. I am confident that they will have the Baba Yara pitch ready in time for the match against Angola.”