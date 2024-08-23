2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Baba Yara Stadium will be ready for Ghana vs Angola clash – NSA Board Chairman

Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Seth Panwum, the Chairman of the Board for the National Sports Authority, has confirmed that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will be prepared for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola.



The Black Stars are set to host this match in Kumasi in just 13 days; however, the stadium currently requires significant



improvements. Following a large church event, the condition of the playing surface has deteriorated, posing challenges for Ghana's initial qualifier for the tournament next year.



In an interview with GTV Sports Plus, Panwum addressed the measures being taken by the NSA to ensure the venue is ready, stating, “The venue was utilized for an event. I had to assess their recovery strategy, and I believe they are on the right path.”



He added, “I received updates yesterday and this morning from Kumasi, and I am confident that everyone is working diligently to meet the deadline. I anticipate that within a few days, the pitch will be in excellent condition for the match.”



Furthermore, he noted that the contractor was present at the site to finalize the media and press centers, emphasizing that this is a critical aspect that CAF does not overlook.