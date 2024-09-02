2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Black Stars to hold first training session today

Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

The Black Stars of Ghana are scheduled to commence their initial training session today in Accra as they prepare for their opening matches in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The national team is preparing for a significant international break in September, during which they will compete against Angola and Niger in their efforts to secure a place in the esteemed tournament.



Last Thursday, Ghana’s head coach Otto Addo disclosed his squad for the forthcoming matches, featuring prominent players such as Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Partey.



This announcement has generated excitement among both fans and players, signaling the start of a critical phase in the team’s journey.