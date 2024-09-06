2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Those who invaded Baba Yara pitch are betting addicts – NSA Deputy Director

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Majeed Bawa, the Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has stated that individuals addicted to betting are to blame for the vandalism that occurred at Baba Yara Sports Stadium after the Black Stars' defeat to Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Following Ghana's 1-0 loss to the Palancas Negras in Kumasi on Thursday, frustrated fans rushed onto the field, resulting in considerable damage to the stadium's pitch panels.



While many link the incident to the disappointing outcome and the pitch's poor condition, Bawa presents an alternative viewpoint.