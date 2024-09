Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has emphasized the importance of sticking to the team's style of play in the upcoming qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



He warned against underestimating the opponents, particularly highlighting the strength of Angola's team.



The games against Angola and Niger are scheduled for September 5 and September 9, respectively.