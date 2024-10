Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Football

The schedule, format, and venue for the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana have been officially announced, featuring the four teams: Inter, Milan, Juventus, and Atalanta.



The upcoming Supercoppa Italiana is scheduled for January 2025, with semi-final matches occurring on January 2 and January 3, followed by the final on January 6.



The first match will see Inter face Atalanta on January 2, while Juventus will compete against Milan on January 3.