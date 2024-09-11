2025 departure not ruled out for Real Madrid star despite impending contract renewal

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: football-espana

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Andriy Lunin has signed a new four-year contract with Real Madrid.



This announcement surprised many, as it was anticipated that he would depart the club as a free agent next summer when his existing contract ends.



Lunin served as the starting goalkeeper for a significant portion of last season due to Thibaut Courtois's injury, but with Courtois now fit, Lunin is expected to revert to a backup role. Nevertheless, he is eager to maintain his position at Real Madrid.