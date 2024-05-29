2026 FIFA World Cup: Majeed Ashimeru ruled out of Mali, CAR games due to injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has excluded the injured Majeed Ashimeru from the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.



The squad was announced by the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach at the GFA secretariat.



Ashimeru, who couldn't complete the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana and has had limited playing time for Anderlecht, was mentioned by the GFA director of communications as one of the players who will be absent from the games.



The Black Stars will face Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako for the third round of qualifying for the Canada and USA World Cup.