You are here: HomeSports2024 06 10Article 1948868
sports

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo expecting a charged atmosphere against CAR at Baba Yara Stadium

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, is seeking the backing of Ghanaians as the Black Stars prepare for their crucial match against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Addo is calling on fans to show unwavering support and fill the stadium on Monday at 19:00 GMT.

He fondly recalls Ghana's previous encounter with Nigeria at the venue, where the passionate fans played a crucial role in the team's success and securing a spot in the World Cup.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment