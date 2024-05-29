You are here: HomeSports2024 05 29Article 1943849

Source: Footballghana

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars open camp in Accra on Thursday

The Ghanaian national football team, known as the Black Stars, will start their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central Africa Republic on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The training will take place at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

A total of twenty-six players have been selected for these crucial matches and are expected to report to the training camp tomorrow.

During a press conference held on Wednesday morning, the Ghana coach revealed the squad for the upcoming games.

