Source: Footballghana

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana maintains top spot in Group I after Madagascar’s draw with Mali

Black Stars team Black Stars team

Ghana maintains their position at the top of Group I in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, temporarily leading the standings.

The match between Madagascar and Mali ended in a goalless draw, with neither team able to score.

Despite playing with 10 men for most of the game due to a red card, Madagascar defended well and earned a point at full-time.

Ghana now has 9 points, securing their top spot, while Madagascar follows closely behind with 7 points.

