2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana maintains top spot in Group I after Madagascar’s draw with Mali

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana maintains their position at the top of Group I in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, temporarily leading the standings.



The match between Madagascar and Mali ended in a goalless draw, with neither team able to score.



Despite playing with 10 men for most of the game due to a red card, Madagascar defended well and earned a point at full-time.



Ghana now has 9 points, securing their top spot, while Madagascar follows closely behind with 7 points.