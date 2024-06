Sports News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, commended his team's resilience in their 2-1 victory over Mali.



Late goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew secured the win, marking Ghana's second victory in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers.



Addo highlighted the challenging start but praised the team's improvement in the second half, particularly Fatawu's impactful pressing towards the end of the game.