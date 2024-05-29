You are here: HomeSports2024 05 29Article 1943912

Source: Footballghana

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Inaki Williams left out of Ghana squad for Mali, Central African Republic games after foot surgery

In a setback for Ghana's World Cup hopes Inaki Williams from Athletic Bilbao will miss the upcoming qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic due to a foot injury.

The Black Stars squad was announced by coach Otto Addo, with the training camp starting soon at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Ghana aims to bounce back after a mixed start in Group I, currently sitting in 4th place with one win and one loss in their first two matches.

