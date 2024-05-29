2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Kotoko’s Frederick Asare is the only home-based player included Ghana’s squad for Mali, CAR games

League Report of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the coach of Ghana, has selected a 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Frederick Asare from Asante Kotoko being the only local player in the squad.



Asare, who has impressed in the Ghana Premier League, earns his second call-up to the Black Stars.



Despite his club's inconsistent form, Asare's performances have caught the eye, leading to his inclusion.



He will be vying for a spot with Lawrence Ati-Zigi from St Gallen and Jojo Wollacot from Hibernian.



The squad also features stars like Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, and Alexander Djiku, among others.