Source: Footballghana

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Nathaniel Adjei and Denis Odoi left out of Ghana squad for Mali, Central African Republic games due to injury

Dennis Odoi

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has made the decision to exclude Nathaniel Adjei and Denis Odoi from the Black Stars' squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This is due to both players being sidelined with injuries. G

hana will be facing Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June 2024. Despite their absence, the team is preparing for the crucial Group I matches.

Coach Addo announced the squad during a media briefing at the GFA headquarters.

The Black Stars will begin their training camp at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on Thursday.

