Sports News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

There are as many as six Right to Dream Academy graduates in the Ghana squad

Six graduates from the Right to Dream Academy have been selected to play for the Ghana squad in the upcoming 2026



FIFA World Cup qualification matches. The players, including Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, and Kamaldeen Sulemana, have been congratulated by the academy for their achievement.