2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Thomas Partey to lead Black Stars as skipper for Mali, CAR games

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Arsenal's Thomas Partey has been appointed as the captain of the Black Stars for the crucial games in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Due to the absence of the captain Andre



Ayew, the deputy captain will take on the role of leading the team in the upcoming matches against Mali and Central African Republic.



Coach Otto Addo clarified that Ayew's exclusion from the squad does not mean the end of his international career, as he always can make a comeback in the future.