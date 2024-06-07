2026 World Cup Qualifiers: All eyes on Ghana now as Black Stars stun Mali in Bamako

Sports News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Black Stars impressed many with their outstanding performance against Mali in the World Cup qualifiers in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024.



Jordan Ayew's late goal secured a comeback victory against the top-ranked team in Group I, Mali.



Despite facing challenges earlier in the year, including an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana, considered the underdog, managed to turn things around after a defeat to Comoros.



With four World Cup finals appearances under their belt, Ghana's strong showing has sent a clear message to the other teams in the group.