2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Andre Ayew must accept his omission from Black Stars in good faith - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, has expressed his belief that Andre Dede Ayew will bounce back despite being dropped from the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Ayew, who had a strong season with Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, was excluded from Ghana's 26-man squad for the matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.



Head coach Otto Addo announced the decision on Wednesday, acknowledging that Ayew disagreed with it.



However, Gyan, who played alongside Ayew, advises him to accept his omission with a positive attitude.