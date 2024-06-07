2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars respected Mali in the first half - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Laryea Kingston, former Ghana international, expressed his belief that the Black Stars displayed excessive respect towards Mali during the first half of their match in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.



Despite trailing 1-0 at halftime, Ghana managed to turn the game around in the second half, securing a vital victory with goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew.



Kingston highlighted the change in approach, with players like Thomas Partey making runs into the Malian box.



He emphasized that Ghana possesses the talent to compete against any team.