2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana chasing first victory in 2024 against Mali

Sports News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana is aiming for their first win in 2024 as they face Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Bamako.



The Eagles of Mali will host the Black Stars at the Stade du 26 Mars at 7 pm for matchday three of the qualifiers.



The four-time African champions have not won a game this year, going seven matches without a victory.



Their last win was in November 2023 against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



Ghana also failed to secure a win during the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, resulting in an early exit from the competition held earlier this year.