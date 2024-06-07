2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana move to 2nd in Group I after hard fought win over Mali

Sports News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

In the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifying games, the Black Stars have now secured the second position.



Ghana emerged victorious in a hard-fought match against Mali in Bamako, with Kamory Doumbia scoring the opening goal in the 45th minute.



In the second half, Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew added two more goals, securing a crucial win for Otto Addo's team.



With this victory, Ghana now has six points and occupies the second spot in Group I, while Comoros remains at the top with the same number of points but a better goal difference.



This win also marks Ghana's first away victory since 2022.