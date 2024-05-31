2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Karim Zito blasts Black Stars coach Otto Addo for snubbing Dreams FC players

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito has expressed his dissatisfaction with Black Stars coach Otto Addo for not including any Ghana Premier League players in his squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Zito, who has a wealth of experience, was disappointed that Addo did not consider the talents from the local league.



He specifically mentioned Dreams FC's impressive performance in the CAF Confederation Cup and believed that their players deserved a chance to represent the national team.