You are here: HomeSports2024 05 31Article 1944881

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Karim Zito blasts Black Stars coach Otto Addo for snubbing Dreams FC players

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Karim Zito Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito has expressed his dissatisfaction with Black Stars coach Otto Addo for not including any Ghana Premier League players in his squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Zito, who has a wealth of experience, was disappointed that Addo did not consider the talents from the local league.

He specifically mentioned Dreams FC's impressive performance in the CAF Confederation Cup and believed that their players deserved a chance to represent the national team.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment