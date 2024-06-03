2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Mohammed Salisu charges Black Stars teammates to intensify training for Mali game

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's Mohammed Salisu has urged his teammates to approach their preparations with utmost seriousness ahead of their match against Mali.



The Black Stars are set to face the Eagles in the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars.



All players have arrived at the training camp and the team is fully focused on their preparations.



Salisu acknowledged the tough challenge that awaits them in Bamako and stressed the importance of thorough preparation.



However, he remains optimistic that Ghana can achieve positive results against Mali.