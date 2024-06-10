You are here: HomeSports2024 06 10Article 1948784
Source: Footballghana

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: No injury concerns for Central Africa Republic ahead of Ghana clash in Kumasi

Central Africa Republic is fully fit for their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Ghana tonight, as confirmed by coach Rauol Savoy.

The Black Stars will face the Wild Beast at the Baba Yara Stadium in Group I. Ghana revived their chances after defeating Mali, making the group wide open with all teams having a fair chance.

Ghana, Madagascar, and Comoros are tied on six points, while Central African Republic has four points and Chad is at the bottom with none.

